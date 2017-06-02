2007 Lone Star Resource Estimate

(cut-off grade: 1.5% Cu (CuEq) or 5.0 g Au/t equivalent AuEq)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Tonnes Au Cu Au Eq Cu Eq Au Cu (g/t) (%) (g/t) (%) (oz) (million lbs.) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indicated 63,000 1.28 2.30 8.82 2.69 2,600 3.19 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Inferred 682,000 1.46 2.00 8.02 2.44 32,000 30.07 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(P&E Mining Consultants Inc.; effective date 23 September, 2007)

Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of mineral resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The quantity and grade of reported inferred resources in this estimation are conceptual in nature.

The mineral resources in this estimate were calculated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM), CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves, Definitions and Guidelines prepared by the CIM Standing Committee on Reserve Definitions and adopted by CIM Council December 11, 2005.

Gold equivalent grade (Au Eq) was calculated using a gold price of US$593/oz and copper price of US$2.84/lb., based on the 24 month (at July 31, 2007) trailing average of gold and copper prices, to obtain a conversion factor of % copper x 3.284 + gold g/t = Au Eq g/t. Metallurgical recoveries and smelting/refining costs were not factored into the gold equivalent calculation.

The Cu equivalent cut-off value of 1.5% was calculated and rounded utilizing the following: Cu price US$2.84/lb, $US exchange rate $0.88, process recovery $95%, smelter payable 95%, smelting and refining charges C$7/tonne mined, mining cost C$62/tonne mined, process cost $C28/tonne processed, G&A cost $7.50/tonne processed.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historic estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. As such the issuer, Golden Dawn, is not treating this historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been approved by Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and Chief Operating Officer of the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

GOLDEN DAWN MINERALS INC.

"Wolf Wiese"

Wolf Wiese

Chief Executive Officer

THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS PREPARED BY MANAGEMENT WHO TAKES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR ITS CONTENTS. NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. THIS DOCUMENT CONTAINS CERTAIN FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS WHICH INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, DELAYS, AND UNCERTAINTIES NOT UNDER THE COMPANY'S CONTROL WHICH MAY CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM THE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE, OR ACHIEVEMENTS IMPLIED BY THESE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. WE SEEK SAFE HARBOR.

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

604-221-8936

allinfo@goldendawnminerals.com