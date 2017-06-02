Research and Markets - Dietary Supplements Market Report 2017-2022: Key Players are Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, Arm & Hammer, Amway & Abbott Laboratories

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dietary Supplements Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Global dietary supplements market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.76% over the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$195.2 billion by 2022. A dietary supplement is a product that is intended to add nutritional value to an individual's diet. The dietary or nutritional supplement may be a vitamin, mineral, amino acid, herb or others. It may be in the form of tablets, capsules, soft gels, gelcaps, liquids, or powders.

Consumption of these supplements ensures the intake of an appropriate amount of nutrients that a body requires for proper functioning also helps in mitigating the risk of certain diseases. Over the past decade, there has been a huge surge in the sales of dietary supplements owing to greater health awareness, bolstered by an increase in consumer awareness for preventive healthcare, a rise in ageing population, and expansion of sales channels especially due to higher internet penetration across developing economies.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to immensely drive the dietary supplements market in the years ahead, while North America and Europe are other major markets that will witness significant growth.



Companies Mentioned



Pfizer

Procter & Gamble

Amway

BASF

Arm and Hammer

Abbott Laboratories

CVS Pharmacy

Kirkland Signature



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Dietary Supplements Industry Overview



5. Dietary Supplements Market Forecast by Classification (US$ Billion)



6. Dietary Supplements Market Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)



7. Competitive Intelligence



8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/khz874/dietary

