ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL, DALRQ.PK) reported that its May Total System traffic increased 1.7% to 19.1 billion RPMs from 18.8 billion RPMs, prior year. Capacity was 22.1 billion ASMs, flat with last year. Load factor was 86.7% compared to 85.3%; an increase of 1.4 percentage points.



Consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for the month of May increased 3.5% year over year.



