

2 June 2017



PayPoint plc (the 'Company')



NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING THE COMPANY'S DEFERRED SHARE BONUS PLAN ('DSB'),



2014 DSB AWARDS



Following the completion of the three year holding period, and the achievement of the required earnings per share growth, 100% of share awards granted under the DSB on 02 June 2014 have been released. Accordingly, today 2 June 2017 the executive directors and PDMRs listed below have become the legal and beneficial owners of ordinary shares of the Company as set out below.



The bonus shares were acquired on 2 June 2014 at a price per share of 1,055 pence. The matching shares were allocated on 2 June 2014 at a price per share of 1,055 pence. The midmarket value of the ordinary shares in the Company on the dealing day prior to the date of release was 943 pence per share.



+---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Executive Directors | Number of Bonus shares released | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Dominic Taylor | 9,761 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Tim Watkin-Rees | 6,890 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | PDMR | Number of Bonus Shares Released | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Lewis Alcraft | 620 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Susan Court | 413 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Mugur Dogariu | 792 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Jon Marchant | 1,004 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+ | Katy Wilde | 897 | +---------------------+---------------------------------+



+----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Executive |Number of |Number of |Awards |Balance of | |Directors |Matching Shares|Matching Shares|deducted in |Matching | | |Awarded |Released |lieu of tax |Shares | | | | |and NI* |released | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Dominic Taylor |18,417 |18,417 |8,656 |9,761 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Tim Watkin-Rees |13,000 |13,000 |6,110 |6,890 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ | | | | | | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |PDMR |Number of |Number of |Awards |Balance of | | |Matching Shares|Matching Shares|deducted in |Matching | | |Awarded |Released |lieu of tax |Shares | | | | |and NI* |released | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Lewis Alcraft |1,070 |1,070 |503 |567 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Susan Court |780 |780 |367 |413 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Mugur Dogariu |792 |792 |0** |792 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Jon Marchant |1,895 |1,895 |891 |1,004 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+ |Katy Wilde |1,547 |1,547 |728 |819 | +----------------+---------------+---------------+--------------+--------------+



* Tax and National Insurance liability will be satisfied by the Company in cash ** Self funded



-end-



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: PayPoint plc via GlobeNewswire



B02QND9R64



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX