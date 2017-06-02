Servo Motors and Drives Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Type, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Servo Motors and Drives market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.63% over the period 2017 to 2022.

Servo motors and drives serve the purpose of automation which in turn is used in industrial processes to reduce cost and errors while improving accuracy and efficiency. Growing demand for energy efficient solutions and technological advancement are a pair of key factors driving the growth of this market.



Servo motors and drives help in boosting the production capacity of industries like semiconductors, automotive and packaging among others. Lightweight machines, new trends in robotics and reduced size of machines provide a good opportunity for the growth of servo motor and drive market. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing market during the forecast period due to initiatives being taken by various governments towards the manufacturing sector.



Companies Mentioned



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Danaher Corporation

FANUC

Siemens AG

Galil Motion control

control General Electric

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Bosch Rexroth

ABB Ltd



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b6lgll/servo_motors_and

