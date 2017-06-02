Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Stainless Steel Directory 2017" directory to their offering.

The European Stainless Steel Directory is user-friendly directory that contains details of the region's producers and traders of stainless steel bars, wire, tube and pipes in one handy reference guide.

The fully cross-referenced 'Buyers Guide' allows searching for a particular product by country. The index allows you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere.

Completely revised, each company has been carefully contacted to ensure you have the most up-to-date information.

If you need to source a producer and a trader of a stainless steel product in a specific country, or need a list of potential business partners based on plant capacity, you'll find the European Stainless Steel Directory indispensable.

Details include:

Company name and head office address;

Telephone/fax numbers and email/web addresses;

Names of senior management and other key personnel;

Year established, activities and products handled;

Type of ownership, subsidiaries and associates;

Stainless steel production plants and works details (furnaces, steelmaking plant, and refining plant, rolling mills, bright bar plant);

Stainless steel produced or traded.

5 Great Reasons to order your copy of European Stainless Steel Directory

Save time: no need to search the internet, all the information you need is in one handy guide;

The user-friendly A-Z Buyers guide means you can source the right supplier by product and country instantly.

Update your contact list from the most reliable source in the industry

Quickly find management, sales and production contacts within companies

Keep up-to-date in an ever changing industry.

The European Stainless Steel Directory will help you

Pinpoint key executives

Profile a market

Build new business prospects

Generate new customers

Discover who your competitors are

Make vital contacts

Save the time, money and effort of doing your own research

Identify alternative suppliers and manufacturers

Source up to date company information

Keep track of key staff movements

Access a wealth of quality information on companies and key personnel worldwide.

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gg4v5f/european

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005480/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Iron and Steel