The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 1 June 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1356.89 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1339.35 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1380.45 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1362.90 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

