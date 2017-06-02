North America Affective Computing Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the Affective Computing market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH., Intel Corporation, and Affectiva.

Affective computing is human-computer interaction with the ability to detect and accordingly respond to the emotions and other stimuli of the users. The users' emotional state is detected through sources such as facial expressions, posture, gestures, speech, the force or rhythm of key strokes and the temperature changes of the hand on a mouse.

The affective computing systems incorporate technologies, such as the touch-based and touch less technology and capture human emotional quotient through software tools such as facial feature extraction, speech recognition, gesture recognition, analytics software, and enterprise software. Facial feature extraction software segment is expected to witness significant growth, due to significant demand from smartphones and other authenticating devices.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Affective Computing Market, by Type

1.4.2 North America Affective Computing Market, by Technology

1.4.3 North America Affective Computing Market, by Vertical

1.4.4 North America Affective Computing Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Market Restraints



4. North America Affective Computing Market

4.1 North America Affective Computing Market by Type

4.1.1 North America Affective Computing Software Market by Country

4.1.2 North America Affective Computing Market by Software Type

4.1.2.1 North America Speech Recognition Software Market by Country

4.1.2.2 North America Analytics Software Market by Country

4.1.2.3 North America Gesture Recognition Market by Country

4.1.2.4 North America Facial Feature Extraction Market by Country

4.1.2.5 North America Enterprise Software Market by Country

4.1.3 North America Affective Computing Hardware Market by Country

4.1.4 North America Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

4.1.4.1 North America Affective Computing Sensors Hardware Market by Country

4.1.4.2 North America Affective Computing Cameras Hardware Market by Country

4.1.4.3 North America Affective Computing Storage Devices & Processors Hardware Market by Country

4.1.4.4 North America Affective Computing Others Market by Country



5. North America Affective Computing Market by Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 North America Touch Based Affective Computing Market by Country

5.1.2 North America Touch Less Affective Computing Market by Country



6. North America Affective Computing Market by Vertical

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 North America Affective Computing in Healthcare & Life Sciences Market by Country

6.1.2 North America Affective Computing in BFSI Market by Country

6.1.3 North America Affective Computing in Government & Public Utilities Market by Country

6.1.4 North America Affective Computing in Retail & E Commerce Market by Country

6.1.5 North America Affective Computing in Automotive Market by Country

6.1.6 North America Affective Computing in Telecom & IT Market by Country

6.1.7 North America Affective Computing in Research & Academics Market by Country

6.1.8 North America Affective Computing in Media & Entertainment Market by Country

6.1.9 North America Affective Computing in Others Market by Country



7. North America Affective Computing Market by Country

7.1 Introduction

7.2 US Affective Computing Market

7.2.1 US Affective Computing Market by Type

7.2.1.1 US Affective Computing Market by Software Type

7.2.1.2 US Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

7.2.2 US Affective Computing Market by Technology

7.2.3 US Affective Computing Market by Vertical

7.3 Canada Affective Computing Market

7.3.1 Canada Affective Computing Market by Type

7.3.1.1 Canada Affective Computing Market by Software Type

7.3.1.2 Canada Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

7.3.2 Canada Affective Computing Market by Technology

7.3.3 Canada Affective Computing Market by Vertical

7.4 Mexico Affective Computing Market

7.4.1 Mexico Affective Computing Market by Type

7.4.1.1 Mexico Affective Computing Market by Software Type

7.4.1.2 Mexico Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

7.4.2 Mexico Affective Computing Market by Technology

7.4.3 Mexico Affective Computing Market by Vertical

7.5 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market

7.5.1 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market by Type

7.5.1.1 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market by Software Type

7.5.1.2 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market by Hardware Type

7.5.2 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market by Technology

7.5.3 Rest of North America Affective Computing Market by Vertical



8. Company Profiles



IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

Sony Corporation

Apple Inc.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Intel Corporation

Affectiva

