Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Further re: Realisation Shares

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.

("Weiss Korea" or "the Company")

Further re: Realisation Shares

Further to our announcement of 15th May 2017 the Board has determined that the return of cash will be made to Realisation Shareholders by periodic compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares (to be redeemed at the prevailing net asset value per Realisation Share).

The Investment Manager has commenced the sale of assets in the Realisation Pool and the details of the first compulsory redemption of Realisation Shares will be announced in due course.

Defined terms in this announcement shall have the same meaning as terms defined in the circular dated 20 March 2017.

