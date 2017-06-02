

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of freenet AG elected Helmut Thoma from its members as the new Chairman for a term of five years. The independent media consultant thereby relieves Dr Hartmut Schenk, who is leaving the board. The entrepreneur Fr?nzi K?hne is a new member of the Supervisory Board.



Helmut Thoma, who has been associated with freenet AG for many years already, was elected the Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board for the term until the ordinary shareholders' meeting will convene again in 2022.



Fr?nzi K?hne, founder and CEO of Torben, Lucie und die gelbe Gefahr GmbH, Berlin, is added to the Supervisory Board effective immediately and she will contribute her knowledge in the area of digitalisation.



