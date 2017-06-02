DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned foreign subsidiaries, a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are proud to announce that, on June 1, 2017, management formally agreed and signed terms to acquire two Financial Advisory Firms with Funds under Management which will be the first step in the Company's short to mid-term inorganic growth plan (Growth by Acquisition).

The first of the two companies, to be acquired, is a United Kingdom-based financial advisory firm fully licensed by the UK Financial Authority (FCA) with approximately US$51,000,000 of funds under management. The second company is an Isle of Man based "Discretionary Fund Management Group" with approximately US$39,000,000 of funds under management. Both targeted acquisitions have been in operation for many years and are profitable. Both companies have the same owners hence the two acquisitions will be closed simultaneously very soon after comprehensive due diligence has been carried out by GEQU's management team.

Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc., said: "We have been working on the entire structure of acquiring a series of advisory firms with funds under management, as is public knowledge, for almost a year now and so far have explored over 25 opportunities with approximately half of them still currently ongoing. We are delighted to be finally making these first two acquisitions not only bringing in a collective US$90 million or so, but we also will have around US$39 Million of discretionary funds that can enhance the profile of our business and our potential funding capabilities of our clients. These acquisitions also bring distribution to the GEQU table allowing us a much wider market for potentially funding our clients and further growth by acquisition. We do not foresee any problems with the due diligence process as we have already had a good insight into both companies financials, etc. We feel that these acquisitions are a very good start and we will see the next acquisitions, one in the UK and another in Asia, following in close succession after this Summer. Our funder is fully aware of the targeted acquisitions and is extremely supportive of the initiative we are running. There are not many companies in our line of business that also have funds under management, let alone 'discretionary' funds under management. This is only stage one of a comprehensively well thought out acquisition plan that will stretch through 2017 and into 2018 with the long term target of acquiring, up to but not limited to, US$1.5 Billion of funds under management still very much in the firing line. I can firmly state with my hand on my heart that these are extremely exciting times for our Company and its shareholders."

Enzo Taddei, CFO of Global Equity International Inc., said: "I have always said that Rome was not built in one day and finally, it seems that the last building blocks are being put in place. We believe that the agreed terms for these two initial acquisitions are favourable to our Company, we will pay approximately one third of the acquisition price on execution of the acquisition agreements and the rest, via the acquired cash flows, in two tranches over 18 and 36 months post acquisition. With a little tweaking and some creativity, this initial US$90 Million that the Company will have under management should produce, in accordance to industry standards, an annual revenue stream of 1% of the funds under management and we have many ideas, based on management's previous experience, on how to enhance this revenue stream even more. Finally, business has been perceived to be a little slow on certain other fronts of our overall business plan but these acquisitions that will be, in essence, the acquisition of solid recurring revenues, will be a massive achievement in our book."

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries.

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries, advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

