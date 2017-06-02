

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) Friday announced an agreement to buy the Vyatta network operating system and associated assets of Brocade Communications Systems. The financial terms of the deal were not revealed.



The deal is expected to expand AT&T's SD-WAN and White Box capabilities. This platform includes the vRouter product line. AT&T expects to virtualize and control its 55 percent network by 2017 and 75 percent by 2020. The deal is expected to close in early summer.



Andre Fuetsch, chief technology officer and president of AT&T Labs said, 'Our network transformation effort lets us add new features quicker than ever before at a much lower cost.'



A few of the Brocade employees are expected to join AT&T and are mostly located in California and the United Kingdom.



