

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US newspaper industry faced ongoing challenges in 2016 with circulation and revenue fall, a new research says.



A Pew Research Center analysis of data from the Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) shows that total weekday circulation for U.S. daily newspapers - both print and digital - fell 8 percent in 2016, marking the 28th consecutive year of declines.



Sunday circulation also fell 8%. The overall decline includes a 10 percent decrease in weekday print circulation and a 1 percent decline in weekday digital circulation. Total weekday circulation for U.S. daily newspapers fell to 35 million, while total Sunday circulation declined to 38 million - the lowest levels since 1945, according to new Pew Research Center analysis.



AAM is an organization that verifies many daily newspapers' circulation figures.



A few exceptions to this trend were noted in the case of some major U.S. newspapers, which reported a sharp jump in digital subscriptions after last year's presidential election.



Yearly financial statements show that The New York Times added more than 500,000 digital subscriptions in 2016. The Wall Street Journal added more than 150,000 digital subscriptions, according to audited statements produced by Dow Jones. And the Chicago Tribune added about 100,000 in weekday digital circulation, according to its filings with AAM.



2016 also recorded double-digit decline in advertising revenue for the newspaper industry, collecting just $18 billion.



By contrast, circulation revenue showed an increase over the past few years, rising from $10.4 billion in 2012 to $10.9 billion in both 2015 and 2016.



