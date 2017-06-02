High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Analysis of 20 Manufacturers & Deals 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is an FDA-approved, minimally invasive therapeutic technology with the potential to transform the treatment of many medical disorders by using ultrasonic energy to target tissue. Till date more than 100,000 patients have been treated with HIFU therapeutic technology; nearly 25,000 patients alone treated in 2015. New regulatory approvals in United States and other part of the world, expansion of research and treatment sites and innovation continues in new companies are some the growth driving factors for HIFU devices.

Prostate Cancer is the Leading use of HIFU Technology Globally

Prostate cancer is one of the common types of cancer in the men. Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow uncontrollably. It is estimated that nearly 161,360 new cases of prostate cancer will be found in the United States and nearly 26,730 men is expected to die in 2017.

About One Third of the Total HIFU Patients are Treated for Uterine Fibroids Cases in 2015

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that originate in the uterus. Most of the women did not found any symptoms whereas some women have painful period. The exact cause of uterine fibroids is unclear. Uterine fibroids are the other leading application for HIFU device. About one third of the total HIFU patients are treated for uterine fibroids cases in 2015.

Nearly One Third of the Total HIFU Manufacturers are based in European region

At present 36 companies are manufacturing HIFU device globally. Nearly one third of the total manufacturers are based in European region. France and United States are two most favorable places for HIFU manufacturers in European and North American region.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Product Analysis of 20 Manufacturers & Deals is the 2nd edition report on High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). This 150 page report contains 17 Figures and 14 Tables it provides a detailed analysis of the HIFU products of the companies. This report provides the latest available and emerging High Intensity Focused Ultrasound products being utilized by the HIFU centers. Each company is discussed in depth with a section on its product line, revenue and latest development in HIFU market.



All the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) in the report has been studied from 7 viewpoints:



1. HIFU Manufacturers, Research Sites, Pre-Clinical Research Sites, Clinical Research Sites, Technical Research Sites & Commercial Treatment Sites

2. Major Deals (Collaboration Deals, Distribution Agreement Deals, Partnerships Deals) - 2012-2017

3. HIFU Products

4. HIFU Patents and Intellectual Property

5. HIFU Clinical & Regulatory Status

6. Companies HIFU Revenue

7. Latest Development in High Intensity Focus Ultrasound (HIFU)



20 High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Manufacturers studied in the report is as follows:



1. EDAP TMS

2. Sonacare Medical

3. Haifu

4. Insightec

5. Theraclion

6. Alpinion

7. Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

8. Mianyang Sonic Electronic Ltd

9. Eye Tech Care

10. FUS Instruments

11. Image Guided Therapy

12. Philips Healthcare

13. Profound Medical Corp

14. Promedica Bioelectronics

15. Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd.

16. Shenzhen Wikkon

17. Sonic Concepts

18. Verasonics

19. Changjiangyuan Technology Development Co., Ltd

20. EpiSonica



This report provides the answer of following questions:



- How many HIFU research sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

- What are the company's latest developments in the HIFU segments?

- What is the advantage of the each HIFU manufacturer products?

- How many HIFU clinical research sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

- What are the company's latest developments in the HIFU segments?

- How many HIFU commercial treatment sites are currently working across various world regions and in globe?

- What are the company's latest developments in the HIFU segments?

- What is the advantage of the each HIFU manufactures products?

- How many HIFU products are available for the particular company?

- What is the HIFU product regulatory status for the particular company?



