Wien (ots) - Die Aufzeichnung der Pressekonferenz der voestalpine AG steht ab sofort in deutscher und englischer Sprache unter [http://streaming.voestalpine.com/] (http://streaming.voestalpine.com/) zur Verfügung.



Rückfragehinweis: voestalpine AG Peter Felsbach Head of Group Communications, Spokesman +43/50304/15-2090 peter.felsbach@voestalpine.com www.voestalpine.com



Digitale Pressemappe: http://www.ots.at/pressemappe/2054/aom



*** OTS-ORIGINALTEXT PRESSEAUSSENDUNG UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS - WWW.OTS.AT ***



OTS: voestalpine AG newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/60326 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_60326.rss2 ISIN: AT0000937503