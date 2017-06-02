sprite-preloader
WKN: 873204 ISIN: NO0003399909 Ticker-Symbol: O7F 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
02.06.2017 | 16:16
Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - Buy-back of bonds

 
In conjunction with the issuance of NOK 500 million of new senior unsecured bonds announced on 2 June 2017, Odfjell SE has bought back NOK 327 million of its ODF06 bonds maturing in December 2018 (ISIN NO 0010664758) at a price of 106.5 percent of par value. 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE 
Tel: +47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)
 
Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance
Tel. +47 55 27 00 00
E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)
 
 
 
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).


