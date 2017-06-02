Odfjell SE: Odfjell SE - Buy-back of bonds

In conjunction with the issuance of NOK 500 million of new senior unsecured bonds announced on 2 June 2017, Odfjell SE has bought back NOK 327 million of its ODF06 bonds maturing in December 2018 (ISIN NO 0010664758) at a price of 106.5 percent of par value.

For further information, please contact:

Terje Iversen, CFO/SVP Odfjell SE

Tel: +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: terje.iversen@odfjell.com (mailto:terje.iversen@odfjell.com)

Tom A. Haugen, VP Finance

Tel. +47 55 27 00 00

E-mail: tom.haugen@odfjell.com (mailto:tom.haugen@odfjell.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Odfjell SE via Globenewswire

