China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market 2017-2022: Forecast, Companies Analysis, and Registration Rules - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Forecast, Companies Analysis, and Registration Rules" report to their offering.

China In-vitro diagnostics market is expected to be triple its market size by the end of 2022 from its market size in 2016

China In-Vitro Diagnostics sector is expected to grow with a double digit CAGR of 19.01% in future. With such a huge growth rate China is poised to become the world's largest In-vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market in the next few years for both domestic and foreign IVD products. The In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market in China has been growing rapidly over the past few years and is expected to grow steadily in the coming future, with major growth potential in segments such as contagious disease testing, chronic disease testing and diagnosis in early stages of disease.

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) - Segment Analysis

Immunoassay has the highest market share in China IVD market, but after 2018 its market share will decline. China Microbiology Market has grown approximately 4 times in 2016 compared to its market value in 2007. China Molecular Testing Market is expected to grow almost five times in future from its present market. Contribution of Point of Care Testing (POCT) market is low compared to Hematology Market, Coagulation Market and Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market. Other segments such as Molecular testing, Clinical Chemistry and Microbiology are poised to be remarkable expansion in the near future. Roche is the leading company in the China IVD market.

Factors Driving the Growth of In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in China

Some of the key factors driving the growth of China IVD market are the rising incidences of chronic lifestyle diseases, public health awareness, growing aging population, demand of tests in rural areas stimulated by the healthcare reform plan, increasing demand from the middle class for high-end products and an increase in the number of hospitals and independent clinical laboratories.

China In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Forecast, Companies Analysis, Registration Rules is the 5th edition report on In-Vitro Diagnostics. This presents a detailed account of In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, its 8 Segments Market, Companies In-Vitro Diagnostics Sales in China, Registration of In-Vitro Diagnostics in China.

This 101 Page report with 36 Figures and 2 Tables studies the China IVD market from 6 view points:

1) Market and Forecast

2) Segment Wise Market & Forecast

3) Development Environment & Regulatory Status in China IVD market

4) Company Wise IVD Sales & Forecast

5) Growth Drivers for China In-Vitro Diagnostics

6) Challenges for China In-Vitro Diagnostics

China IVD Market - Segment Analysis (2007 - 2022):

1. Clinical Chemistry Market & Forecast

2. Immunoassay Market & Forecast

3. Hematology Market & Forecast

4. Coagulation Market & Forecast

5. Microbiology Market & Forecast

6. Molecular Testing Market & Forecast

7. Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market & Forecast

8. Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market & Forecast

China IVD - Companies Sales Analysis (2011 - 2022):

1. Roche Diagnostics

2. Sysmex Corporation

3. Mindray Medical International Limited

4. Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd.

5. Abbott Laboratories

6. Others

Profiles of Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies in China

- Zhejiang Di'an Diagnostics Technology Co., Ltd

- ADICON Clinical Laboratories

- Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Center Co. Ltd.

- Kindstar Global (Privately held)

- BGI-Shenzhen (Privately held)

- OriGene Technologies (Privately held)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. China IVD Market & Market Share (2007 - 2022)

3. China IVD Companies Market Share (2011 - 2022)

4. China IVD Market by Segments (2007 - 2022)

5. Development Environment of Chinese IVD Industry

6. China: Health Insurance and Reimbursement Policies (New)

7. Registration of In Vitro Diagnostic Reagents in China

8. Medical Devices and Reagents Class Registration in China

9. China IVD Industry Drivers

10. China IVD Industry Challenges

11. China IVD Market - Company Sales Analysis (2011 - 2022)

12. Profiles of Select Private Clinical Labs and Diagnostic Services Companies

For more information about this report visit

http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tjxjhj/china_invitro





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716