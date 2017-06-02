IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, was named Index Product Creator Developer of the Year at the recently held GlobalCapital Derivatives Americas Awards 2017.

"IHS Markit brings unique expertise to the design, administration and independent pricing of fixed income indexes," said Aram Flores, managing director and co-head of Indices at IHS Markit. "This honor from GlobalCapital recognizes not only the innovation we bring to the market but also our high level of engagement with the industry to ensure the objectivity and independence of our indices."

"The team from IHS Markit showed impressive creativity and commitment to index development, boasting a range of innovative products as well as a considerable pipeline for the future," noted the editors at GlobalCapital at the awards event on May 25.

Index milestones for IHS Markit in the last year have included:

Acquired Euromoney Indices, thereby entering the equity index business

Launched new fixed income index products to keep pace with investor needs, including infrastructure bond indexes, a benchmark CMBS index and an index of emerging markets interest rate swaps

Formed Index Advisory Committees for CDX and iTraxx to ensure broad industry involvement in these highly liquid, tradable CDS indices

Witnessed significant growth in volume of total return swaps market referencing iBoxx indices, with more than $12 billion traded in a recent month

IHS Markit is a leading independent provider of fixed income and macroeconomic indices, calculating more than 14,000 indices globally. These indices include the iBoxx bond indices, the iTraxx and CDX credit derivative indices, as well as the Purchasing Managers' Index™ (PMI™) series, which are indicators of economic activity in over 30 countries. More than $120 billion in ETF assets are linked to iBoxx indices.

For 30 years, GlobalCapital has brought news opinion and data to people and institutions in the international capital markets.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 85 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit, CDX, iBoxx and iTraxx are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

© 2017 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005512/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

Alex Paidas, +1 212-205-7101

alex.paidas@ihs.markit.com

or

Press Team

+1 303-305-8021

press@ihs.com