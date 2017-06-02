IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced its real-time bond pricing service was named Best New Data Product by Inside Market Data, the authoritative news source for professionals purchasing and managing capital markets data.

"Combining the expertise of our evaluators with the power of our algorithms and ability to integrate real-time pricing information from across the markets enables us to offer live pricing and eliminate the latency historically associated with high quality evaluated pricing," said Kiet Tran, managing director and head of Fixed Income Pricing at IHS Markit. "It is an honor to receive this recognition from Inside Market Data

"As the velocity and volatility of OTC markets increase, investors require a real-time view of risk and opportunity," said Max Bowie, editor of Inside Market Data. "Our readers voted the real-time bond pricing service from IHS Markit as the Best New Data Product of 2016 based on its hybrid of man and machine power, which promises to deliver a new level of transparency for the bond markets."

Launched in June 2016, the real-time bond pricing service covers over 50,000 bonds across 50 currencies and delivers more than 250,000 pricing updates per minute. It provides improved pre-trade price transparency, timely intraday asset valuation calculations and superior metrics for gauging best execution.

More broadly, IHS Markit provides independent pricing and liquidity data for fixed income instruments to support risk management, price verification, compliance and trading workflows. The firm's team of over 100 fixed income evaluators aggregates robust transaction data to offer a best in class pricing solution covering more than 2.5 million corporate and sovereign bonds, municipal bonds, securitized products, bank loans and CDS.

