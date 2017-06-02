Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Market By Application (Midstream, Downstream, Upstream), By Type (SAW, Seamless, ERW, Polyethylene Composites), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022" report to their offering.

Europe oil gas pipeline market is projected to grow to 13.38 billion by 2022

Nearly 86% of crude oil demand in Europe in 2006 was met through imports, which is further forecast to reach 90% by 2022. This indicates high dependence on crude oil imports and thus, propelling need for development of pipeline infrastructure across the region. The trend comprises of higher growth (in terms of pipeline length) in transmission lines between Europe and other nations.

More than 75% of this growth is contributed by onshore market. European pipelines, both onshore and offshore, are subject to stringent regulations. Moreover, investment in oil gas pipeline infrastructure is expected rise mainly in Russian Federation in the coming years.

Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Market, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022 discusses:

Market Size Share Forecast

Regional and Country Market Analysis

Segmental Analysis By Application (Midstream, Upstream Downstream), By Type (SAW, ERW, Seamless, Polyethylene Composite) and By Region Changing Market Trends Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends Developments

Crude Oil Prices Influencing Investments in Pipeline Infrastructure

Digitalization in Pipeline Infrastructure

Expansion in City Gas Distribution Network

Surging Drilling Contracts and Exploration Investments

Demand from Downstream Applications

Development of Shale Gas and Synthetic Natural Gas

Rising Production from Offshore Fields

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Global Oil Gas Pipeline Market Outlook

5. Europe Oil Gas Pipeline Market Outlook

6. Market Dynamics

7. Market Trends Developments

8. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

British Petroleum p.l.c.

Eni SpA

Europipe

Gazprom

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Saipem SpA

TechnipFMC

Tenaris S.A.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8cbmc/europe_oil_and

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005517/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Pipelines