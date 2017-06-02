

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A study of 178 countries measuring their susceptibility to instability conducted by nonprofit think tank The Fund for Peace (FFP) shows where every country stands on the annual Fragile States Index.



The Index looked at 12 economic, social, and political indicators to identify potential risk of social and political turmoil and conflict in those countries.



Factors such as Group Grievance, Factionalized Elites and Demographic Pressures formed the basis of the Fragile States Index.



Africa and the Middle East are home to the most fragile states, according to the Index.



The 10 Most Fragile States remain relatively unchanged from the year before. And all of them remain in the Very High Alert category as they face different cycles of conflict and violence, leading to weak governance and levels of external intervention.



