Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market 2017-2021 - Adoption for Toll Management and Parking Management - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the global automatic number plate recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 12.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automatic number plate recognition market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is adoption for toll management and parking management. The use of ANPR systems for toll management and parking management is a major trend in the market as this helps in eliminating the need for human interaction, which can make the system more efficient and cost-effective.

According to the report, one driver in the market is real-time identification and tracking. The intensity and occurrence of security attacks, issues, and threats are increasing massively. Recently, the number of thefts, robberies, and criminal activities has increased to a great extent. A number of criminal activities and vehicle theft have led to the increasing demand for real-time identification and tracking systems in the transportation sector.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of overall implementation. One of the main challenges confronting the vendors in the market is the high initial deployment and replacement costs of ANPR systems. The major cost factor in the market is the high cost of advanced surveillance cameras. As numerous cameras are required at different locations for efficient tracking and monitoring of vehicles, the total cost of implementation will be high.

Key vendors:

3M

ARH

ELSAG

NDI Recognition Systems

Other prominent vendors:



Bosch Sicherheitssysteme

CA Traffic

Captec

Clearview Communications

Digital Recognition System

Genetec

JENOPTIK Traffic Solutions

NEC

Q-Free

Siemens

Tattile

Vigilant Solutions



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Buying criteria



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Five forces analysis



Part 15:Vendor landscape



