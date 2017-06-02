Automotive Additives Market Worth 8.58 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Automotive Additives Marketby Plastic Additives (Plasticizers, Anti-Scratch, Stabilizers, Antioxidants), Application (Exterior, Interior, Under the Hood), Plastic (PP, PUR, PVC, and ABS), Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Automotive Additives Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the forecast period, from USD 6.25 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.58 Billion by 2022. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to reach 2,733.9 kilotons by 2022.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 83 market data tables and65 figures spread through 166 pages and in-depth TOC on"Automotive Additives Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-additives-market-30363275.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

The major factors driving the growth of the Automotive Additives Market are shift in trend of lightweight vehicles to meet emission regulations, increased use of plastics in vehicles, rise in the production of passenger cars, and electrification of vehicles.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=30363275

Interior application market is estimated to be the largest market in Automotive Additives Market

The interior application market is estimated to have the largest market share owing to the increased use of plastic compared to other material. The demand for automotive additives in the interior application is increasing owing to the focus on aesthetics, safety, comfort, color, quality, and durability. The use of plastics in a vehicle is increasing due to government emission regulations for vehicles and demand for lightweight material in vehicles by OEMs.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=30363275

Automotive additives in polypropylene plastic is estimated to be the fastest growing segment

The market for polypropylene plastic is estimated to be the fastest growing market, owing to the increased use of polypropylene plastics in the automotive industry. The application of polypropylene plastics is more than other plastics such as polyurethane, poly-vinyl chloride, and others. The growth of polypropylene additives market is witnessed in all the major regions. The major driver for the growth of the polypropylene plastic is the large production of passenger cars and electric vehicles in countries such as China, U.S., and Japan.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest growing region for Automotive Additives Market

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market, by value, for automotive additives in 2017, owing to the huge production of passenger cars and electric vehicles in the region. The need for fuel efficiency has also fueled the demand for automotive additives in this region. According to China Passenger Car Association, the demand for low segment cars is fading out. OEMs are shifting their production focus from the lower segment to higher segment vehicles. The demand for additives is also increasing due to increase in the use of electric vehicles and the trend to use lightweight material in vehicles to attain fuel efficiency. The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) regulations to reduce emission and demand for lightweight material in the automotive industry are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive Additives Market in the region.

The report covers all the major players in the Automotive Additives Market that includes companies such as BASF SE (Germany), ExxonMobil Corporation (U.S.), Covestro AG (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), and Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands) among others.

Browse related reports:

Plastic Materials Market by Type (PP, PE, ABS, PU, PVC, PA, PC, PVB & Other Engineering Plastics), Application (Interior, Exterior, Lighting/Electric Wiring & Under the hood), Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV, & ICE), & Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electric-vehicle-plastic-market-219387183.html

Composite Materials Market for Automotive by Material Type (PMC, MMC, & CMC), Application & their Sub-Components (Structural, Powertrain, Interior, Exterior, & Others), Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV, & Rolling Stock), & by Region-Global Forecast to 2020

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/automotive-composite-materials-market-6114278.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog: http://mnmblog.org/market-research/automotive-transportation

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets