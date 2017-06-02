China Outbound Tourism Market Report 2017-2022: Outbound Tourists Visits, Tourists Market (Spending) & Forecasts - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "China Outbound Tourism Market, Outbound Tourists Visits, Tourists Market (Spending) & Forecast" report to their offering.

China Outbound Tourism Market is more than USD 200 Billion in 2016, to achieve this growth it has grown with a CAGR of 20.3%

As there has been an increase of average income and a less restrictive tourism policy, Chinese people are able to travel within and outside of their homeland. China has risen rapidly as a new major source of outbound tourists in the world and has become an important tourist market. By 2022, the number of Chinese outbound tourists will be more than double from the current outbound tourists' number in 2016; signaling a revolutionary change and opportunity for the global travel industry.

Tourism Types: Holiday, Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR), Business (MICE) & Others

Holiday purpose visits are the most popular segment among all the other segments in Chinese outbound tourists. Holiday purpose segment is nearly five times bigger than its closest outbound tourism segment in 2016 and accounts for the maximum spending by the Chinese outbound tourists in this segment.

Countries Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Arrival

Hong Kong controls the highest share in 2016, and it is expected to maintain its lead position in future too. Japan, Thailand, South Korea, holds the position from 2nd to 4th (not in same chronological order) for China Outbound Tourism Market in 2016.

Countries Analysis: China Outbound Tourists Market

Hong Kong and United States holds the 1st and 2nd position in 2016. South Korea, Thailand and Japan control the position from 3rd to 5th (not in same chronological order). United States has the highest average spending.



China Outbound Tourists Numbers and Market (Spending) - Top 10 Countries is covered in this report:



1. Australia

2. Canada

3. Japan

4. South Korea

5. New Zealand

6. Singapore

7. Taiwan

8. Thailand

9. United States

10. Hong Kong



Tourism Types Covered in this report



All countries have been analyzed with consideration of following key travel segments:



- Holiday Tourists Arrivals & Market (Spending)

- Visit Friends and Relatives (VFR) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

- Business (MICE) Arrivals & Market (Spending)

- Others Arrivals & Market (Spending)



We recommend this report as must-read for Travel and Tour stake holders, Hotel Industry, Tourism Ministry, Consulting firms, Private Equity firms, Venture Capital firms etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. China Outbound Tourists, Tourists Share (%) & Forecast



3. China Outbound Tourists Market, Tourists Market Share (%) & Forecast



4. Countries (%): China Outbound Tourists Share & Forecast



5. Countries (%): China Outbound Tourists Market (Spending) Share



6. Tourism Types - China Outbound Tourists & Forecast



7. Tourism Types - China Outbound Tourists Market (Spending) & Forecast



8. Australia - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



9. Canada - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



10. Japan - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



11. South Korea - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



12. New Zealand - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



13. Singapore - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



14. Taiwan - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



15. Thailand - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



16. United States - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



17. Hong Kong - China Outbound Tourists Visits, Market (Spending) & Forecast



18. China Outbound Tourism: Growth Drivers



19. Challenges in China Outbound Tourism



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dwgvhk/china_outbound





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716