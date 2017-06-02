Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

No. 19/2017

Copenhagen, 2 June 2017

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities





1.

Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Vincent Crepy

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/title

Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Management

b)

Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

b)

LEI code

5299003KG4JS99TRML67

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Shares

DK0060696300 - STG

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 236,500 2,150 shares

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2017-06-02

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

For further information, please contact:

For media enquiries:

Kaspar Bach Habersaat, Director of Group Communications, phone: +45 7220 7152

or kaspar.bach@st-group.com.

For investor enquiries:

Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations, phone: +45 7220 7126 or torben.sand@st-group.com.

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S with its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a world leading producer of cigars and traditional pipe tobacco. The Group also produces fine-cut tobacco and sells tobacco-related accessories. The Group produces and sells 3 billion cigars and 5,000 tonnes of pipe and fine-cut tobacco annually. Scandinavian Tobacco Group believes it is the only company globally with a core strategic focus on production and distribution in all of these tobacco categories. Scandinavian Tobacco Group holds market-leading positions in the machine-made cigar market in Europe, the handmade cigar market in the US, the online and catalogue retail sales of cigars in the US, the traditional pipe tobacco market globally and in selected fine-cut tobacco markets. Scandinavian Tobacco Group has a diversified portfolio of more than 200 brands providing a complementary range of established global brands and local champions. In the cigar segment, the brand portfolio comprises Café Creme, La Paz, Macanudo, CAO, Partagas (US) and Cohiba (US). Pipe tobacco brands include Captain Black, Erinmore, Borkum Riff and W.Ø. Larsen, while leading fine-cut tobacco brands include Bugler, Break, Escort, Bali Shag and Tiedemanns. As at 31 December 2016, the Group employed 7,600 people in the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia, Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the US. For more information please visit www.st-group.com (http://www.st-group.com/). Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Sydmarken 42

DK-2860 Soeborg

Denmark CVR 31 08 01 85

Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Transact. by Exec.M., 2 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/171738/R/2110227/801980.pdf)



