German Elevator and Escalator Market Report 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

The analysts forecast the elevator and escalator market in Germany to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations, modernization, and maintenance services market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is adoption of advanced materials for ropes. A variety of roping systems can be employed depending on the conditions of each installation (machine positioning, rated load and speed, and available space among others). Energy-efficient initiatives have led to innovations in the rope technology. Manufacturers are reducing the weight of the sheave, pulleys, and steel cable, as they have a significant effect on the energy consumption of lifts. The weight of ropes is becoming an increasingly important concern as building heights increase rapidly. Rope weight increases rather exponentially with height and can reach 50 to 70 tons to move just a few passengers in a high-rise building.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators. As comfort requirements have increased, energy consumption in buildings has undergone a significant increase, which is one of the leading causes of CO2 emissions. As per EUROPA, buildings in the European Union (EU) are responsible for approximately 40% of the total energy consumption and 36% of CO2 emissions. Elevators and escalators are estimated to account for 1%-2% of the building energy in Germany.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is economic profitability of investments in energy-efficient systems. Most office supervisors look first to the lighting, warming, and cooling frameworks before reducing the energy use in their structures. This is considered a justifiable approach, as these frameworks together record for more than half of the energy utilized by buildings. Elevators represent a much smaller size of buildings energy utilization as most elevators are almost 20 years old and can be improved to save up to 50% of electricity through utilization of superior drives. Changing energy prices may affect the economic profitability of investments in energy-efficient technology. This is a reason for the market reluctant to invest in energy-efficient lifts and escalators.



Key vendors



KONE

Schindler

Otis Elevator

Thyssenkrupp Aufzüge

Schmitt + Sohn

Other prominent vendors



4E ENTERPRISE ELEVATOR & ESCALATOR ENGINEERING

AAE Aufzugs-Anlagen-Engineering

A.R.G. (Schweiz)

AS Aufzug + Service (AS Elevator + Service)

Aufzug & Autoparksysteme Berlin

Brobeil Aufzüge

Friedrich Daniels

Fuji Electric

Fujitec

KOHLER Elevator

LUTZ Elevators

Mayland Aufzüge

Nunn Aufzuge

Omega Lifts

Wittur

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by service



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cbp78x/elevator_and





