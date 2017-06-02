

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Weaker than expected job growth in May pushed down the U.S. dollar against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday and dampened the prospectus for faster rate-tightening cycle by the Federal Reserve.



Data from the Labor Department showed that the U.S. employment grew much less than expected in the month of May.



The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May, compared to expectations for an increase of about 185,000 jobs.



The unemployment rate edged down to 4.3 percent in May from 4.4 percent in April. The unemployment rate had been expected to come in unchanged.



The currency was also weighed by a report showing widening U.S. trade deficit in April.



The Commerce Department report showed that the trade deficit widened to $47.6 billion in April from a revised $45.3 billion in March.



Economists had expected the trade deficit to widen to $46.1 billion from the $43.7 billion originally reported for the previous month



Odds of a Fed rate hike this month have eased to 88.8 percent after the release of these data, from 91.2 percent, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed.



Economists expect a 25 basis points increase in the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate to a range between 1 percent and 1.25 percent at the June 13-14 policy meeting



Investors await speech from Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he will discuss his outlook for the economy.



The greenback held steady against its major rivals in the Asian session, with the exception of the Japanese yen.



The greenback declined to near a 7-month low of 1.1282 against the euro, down by 0.7 percent from a high of 1.1205 hit at 7:45 am ET. The pair was valued at 1.1211 when it ended Thursday's trading. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.14 region.



Figures from Eurostat showed that Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in April, after easing in the prior month.



Industrial producer prices climbed 4.3 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in March. Economists had expected a 4.5 percent increase for the month.



The greenback retreated from an early high of 1.2846 against the pound, edging lower to 1.2903. The greenback is poised to target support around the 1.27 mark.



Survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed that UK construction activity expanded at the fastest pace in 17 months in May.



The Purchasing Managers' Index advanced unexpectedly to 56.0 in May from 53.1 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 52.6.



The greenback, having advanced to a weekly high of 111.71 against the yen at 1:15 am ET, reversed direction and dropped to 2-day low of 110.59. If the greenback-yen pair extends slide, 110.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



Survey data from the Cabinet Office showed that Japan's consumer sentiment improved in May after declining for the first time in five months in April.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 43.6 in May from 43.2 in April. The reading was slightly above the expected level of 43.5.



The greenback slipped to near a 7-month low of 0.9655 against the Swiss franc, from a high of 0.9719 hit at 7:30 am ET. The greenback is poised to target support around the 0.95 area.



The greenback declined to near a 3-month low of 0.7135 against the kiwi, following a 3-day high of 0.7057 set at 5:00 pm ET. At Thursday's close, the pair was valued at 0.7062. The next possible support for the greenback is seen around the 0.725 level.



The greenback fell to 1.3493 against the loonie and 0.7424 against the aussie, from its early 2-week high of 1.3547 and a 3-week high of 0.7371, respectively. Continuation of the greenback's downtrend may see it targeting support around 1.34 versus the loonie and 0.76 against the aussie.



