

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group plc (SGE.L) said that it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its North American Payments business or 'Sage Payment Solutions' or 'SPS',a provider of bank card processing, ACH, cheque and gift and loyalty card services in North America, to GTCR.



The enterprise valuation for the transaction is $260 million or 202 million pounds of which $240 million is payable as cash on completion and the remaining $20 million as deferred consideration1. As a partner to SPS, Sage will continue to receive a revenue share from joint Sage and SPS customers.



The transaction is subject to certain completion conditions and is expected to complete in the next 3 months. Proceeds will be used to reduce net debt and invested in growth.



