Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Cobham, FLIR Systems, L3 Technologies, Safran & Smiths Group - Research and Markets

The global explosive detection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Explosive Detection Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is wearable explosive detection equipment. One of the most sort-after trends today in the field of technological devices is wearable products. These products can perform multiple operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of air passengers. The global aviation market is experiencing an exponential increase in the number of air passengers. It is expected that close to 7.2 billion passengers would travel by air in 2035, which is nearly double the number recorded in 2016 (3.8 billion). With this speeding number of passengers into airports, it becomes increasingly important for authorities to organize efficient facilities that consume minimal time in scanning passengers at the entry to terminal buildings.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is counterfeit products. The global explosive detection equipment market is facing severe problems with counterfeit products over the last couple of years. A number of cases have been registered against the sale and use of counterfeit products. Bomb detectors play a vital role in saving lives of people, and when these detectors fail to do the required task, they can result in adverse effects.

Key vendors:



Cobham

FLIR Systems

L3 Technologies

Safran

Smiths Group

Other prominent vendors:



Autoclear

Chemring Group

General Electric (GE)

Morphix Technologies

Westminster Group

