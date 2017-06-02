Ossur Hf: Insider trading

Announcement Össur hf. No.43/2017

Reykjavík, 2 June 2017

AuÃ°kenni útgefanda/Trade ticker:

OSSR

Nafn útgefanda/Issuer:

Össur hf.

Dagsetning tilkynningar/Date of announcement:

2 June 2017

Nafn fruminnherja/Name primary insider:

William Demant Invest A/S

Tengsl fruminnherja viÃ° útgefanda/Insider's relation with the issuer:

Niels Jacobsen

Dagsetning viÃ°skipta/Date of transaction:

2 June 2017

Tímasetning viÃ°skipta/Time of transaction:

16:31 CET

Tegund fjármálagernings/Type of financial instrument:

Equities

Kaup eÃ°a sala/Buy or Sell:

Buy

Fjöldi hluta/Number of shares:

3,581,260

VerÃ° pr. Hlut/Price per share:

DKK 31.00

Fjöldi hluta í eigu fruminnherja eftir viÃ°skipti/Primary insider's holdings after the transaction:

197,938,783

Fjöldi hluta sem fruminnherji á kauprétt aÃ°/Primary insider's option holdings after the transaction:

0

Fjöldi hluta fjárhagslega tengdra aÃ°ila eftir viÃ°skipti/Related parties' holdings after the transaction:

0

Dagsetning lokauppgjörs*/Date of settlement*:

7 June 2017

Athugasemdir*/Comments*:

Niels Jacobsen is the chairman of the Össur Board of Directors.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

