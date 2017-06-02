

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) is testing the concept of using its store employees to deliver packages to customers' houses on their commute home, terming it as a 'last-mile innovation'.



The retail giant noted that the move will cut shipping costs and enable packages to be delivered faster and more efficiently, 'creating a special win-win-win for customers, associates and the business.'



'Unlike crowd-sourced delivery, where the driver has to travel (often out of the way) to pick up the package, then drive the full distance to deliver it, our associates are starting at the same place as the packages,' Marc Lore, president and CEO of Walmart eCommerce U.S., said in a blog post.



According to Wal-Mart, trucks moving orders from fulfillment centers to stores for pickups and can be used to bring ship-to-home orders to a store close to the final destination, where a participating associate can sign up to deliver the package to the customer's house.



The company noted that the move will also give associates a way to earn extra income on their existing drive back home.



Wal-Mart said it has developed a proprietary app that will allow employees to sign up for the program, while the participation is optional.



Associates who choose to participate in the program can set preferences on choosing the number of packages they can deliver, the size and weight limits of those packages, and the days they are able to make deliveries after work.



In addition, Wal-Mart will allocate packages based on minimizing the collective distance associates need to travel off of their commute to make a delivery.



Wal-Mart is starting with three test stores - two in New Jersey and one in northwest Arkansas, noting that the response from associates and customers was great. The company noted that many orders are being delivered the next day.



'Walmart has strength in numbers with 4,700 stores across the U.S. and more than a million associates. Our stores put us within 10 miles of 90% of the U.S. population,' the retailer said.



