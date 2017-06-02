Carnival PLC - Carnival Announces Dividend Exchange Rate

Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Exchange Rate For Quarterly Dividend

MIAMI, June 2, 2017 --On April 7, 2017, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 (U.S.) per share. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2017, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2017.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock or Carnival plc ADSs will receive a dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in sterling unless shareholders elected to receive the dividend in U.S. dollars by May 26, 2017.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by the Bank of England in London at 12 noon on June 1, 2017 (US$1 = 77.80890 pence). Accordingly, the dividend payable in sterling on June 16, 2017, will be 31.12356 pence per share.

