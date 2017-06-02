CHANTILLY, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- SOC LLC, a Day & Zimmermann (D&Z) company, has been awarded the protective force services contract for the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) under the Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA). The Nevada National Security Site plays a critical role in maintaining the nation's nuclear deterrent and supporting other vitally important national security missions. SOC will be supported by integrated small business subcontractors Longenecker & Associates, Protection Strategies, and MCH Consulting Services, who will provide additional expertise in critical performance elements.

"At NNSS, our team of SOC leaders will apply our foundation of strong core values and collective team experience to bring a fresh approach to sustain and strengthen all Nevada National Security Site Protective Force operations," stated Steve Selfridge, President, SOC. "With our unwavering commitment to safety, we ensure that our Nation's critical assets are safeguarded, regardless of the potential threat," he added.

SOC is a Joint Venture partner of Consolidated Nuclear Security LLC (CNS). CNS currently manages and operates the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex on behalf of the National Nuclear Security Administration. SOC has provided best-in-class Safeguards and Security services without allowing a security breach over the past twenty years while protecting national security assets that include Category I Special Nuclear Material in a research, development and manufacturing environments. SOC's services include static, rolling and perimeter security, escort services, facility inspections, vulnerability assessments, force-on-force exercises, training, technical security and systems monitoring, as well as other special and emergency response activities.

About NNSS

The 1,360-square mile Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is an experimental testing facility and training ground supporting a variety of nuclear nonproliferation and advanced-technology missions vital to national security. NNSS contributes to the safety, reliability, and security of the nuclear weapons stockpile through scientific experiments supporting the science-based Stockpile Stewardship Program. NNSS also provides radiological/nuclear emergency response capabilities and training, and -- as a former nuclear test site -- also serves as a major center for research and development advancing international nuclear monitoring and verification capabilities.

About SOC

SOC, a Day & Zimmermann Company, is a trusted global provider of mission solutions with a history of assuring safe and effective operations for the U.S. Government. SOC provides a guarantee of discrete and effective service so that customers can do their best work. The Company employs over 5,000 professionals engaged in the delivery of mission-critical safeguards and security, cleared staffing, facility management and operations, engineering, explosive ordnance storage and disposal, international logistics, and life support services. SOC's customers include the U.S. Departments of Energy, State, and Defense, and non-governmental organizations.

About Day & Zimmermann

Founded in 1901, Day & Zimmermann is a family-owned company with a workforce of over 42,000 specializing in construction & engineering, staffing and defense solutions for leading corporations and governments around the world. Operating from more than 150 worldwide locations with 2.4 Billion USD in revenue, Day & Zimmermann is currently ranked as one of the largest private companies in the U.S. by Forbes. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, our first work was to develop "Betterment Reports" that helped modernize American factories. Today, we are still in the business of betterment -- maintaining the nation's power infrastructure, protecting American freedoms and driving technological advancements around the world. We do what we say.® http://www.dayzim.com

