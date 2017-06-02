FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 2
FirstGroup PLC
1 June 2017
Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Rachael Borthwick, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, has exercised options over 187,253 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, under various EABP grants. 88,186 were sold at a share price of £1.41 to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.
The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 1 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 2 June 2017.
This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries:
Sarah Steadman
Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Rachael Borthwick
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Persons Disclosing Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of awards under the EABP 2014, EABP 2013, EABP 2012, EABP 2011, EABP 2010, EABP 2009 & EABP 2008
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
187,253
NIL
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01/06/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Subsequent sale to cover Income tax/National Insurance liabilities and dealing costs.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
88,186
£124,342
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|01/06/2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)