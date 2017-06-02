FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding





FirstGroup PLC

1 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Rachael Borthwick, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, has exercised options over 187,253 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, under various EABP grants. 88,186 were sold at a share price of £1.41 to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 1 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 2 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them