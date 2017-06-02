sprite-preloader
FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, June 2


FirstGroup PLC

1 June 2017

Exercise and Sale under the Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified that Rachael Borthwick, a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities, has exercised options over 187,253 ordinary shares of 5 pence each, under various EABP grants. 88,186 were sold at a share price of £1.41 to cover Income Tax and National Insurance liabilities.

The transaction took place in London (XLON) on 1 June 2017 and the Company was notified on 2 June 2017.

This notification is made under Article 19.3 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes & Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Rachael Borthwick
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Persons Disclosing Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Exercise of awards under the EABP 2014, EABP 2013, EABP 2012, EABP 2011, EABP 2010, EABP 2009 & EABP 2008
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL		EABP 2014 -99,693
EABP 2013 -55,778
EABP 2012 -10,655
EABP 2011 -5,512
EABP 2010 -3,773
EABP 2009 -3,616
EABP 2008 -6,226
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

187,253

NIL
e)Date of the transaction01/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Subsequent sale to cover Income tax/National Insurance liabilities and dealing costs.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.410
£1.410
£1.410
£1.410
£1.410
£1.410
£1.410		EABP 2014 -46,949
EABP 2013 -27,210
EABP 2012 - 5,018
EABP 2011 - 2,596
EABP 2010 - 1,777
EABP 2009 -1,703
EABP 2008 -2,933
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

88,186

£124,342
e)Date of the transaction01/06/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

