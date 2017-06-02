

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abu Musa, a former 7-Eleven store owner in Boston, has opened a new 6-Twelve convenience store across the street after the convenience store chain canceled his store license.



Abu Musa once owned a 7-Eleven franchise on East Broadway, however, he was irritated with the parent company's practices. 7-Eleven forced Musa to offer hot food such as taquitos and hot dogs, which according to him were not in demand.



'They'd sit there on the rollers, no one would buy them, and every day I would throw out $200 to $300 worth of food that I had to pay for,' Musa told the Boston Globe.



'Whatever, whenever they want they can bring into the store and we have no option, no choice but to accept it,' Musa told CBS Boston. 'Because they said you signed the paperwork.'



Musa eventually lost his franchise and settled with the company out of court for an undisclosed amount of money.



Musa then opened his 6-Twelve store across the street from his old 7-Eleven location. He intends to use his experience and knowledge about the company's practices and prices to directly compete with them.



'My goal is to get them to close,' he said. 'I know the price of everything in that store so I sell the same things cheaper.'



According to Musa, about half of his current customers are from his old store and are happy to support to him.



