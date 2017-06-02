Research and Markets - Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are North American Carbide, Kennametal Foundation, ISCAR, Ingersoll Cutting Tools & Sandvik

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cutting Tool Inserts Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global cutting tool inserts market to grow at a CAGR of 8.83% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cutting tool inserts market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is use of double-sided inserts for rough turning applications. The use of double-sided inserts in rough turning applications enhances the process reliability in rough turning by combining a ground contact surface with an optimized profile which has a protective layer that guards the inserts from fracturing.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in construction activities in emerging nations of APAC. The global construction market is witnessing a mixed trend across various regions. Although the slowdown in the Chinese economy has impacted the global construction market, infrastructure planning in developing economies such as India and Indonesia will boost the growth of the global cutting tools market. As a result, this will propel the demand for the turning tools market.



Further, the report states that one challenges in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. Turning tool manufacturers require to invest a high amount of capital to provide advanced and innovative tools in the market, which have grown considerably. Inputs such as iron and steel, aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, brass, copper, and other alloys are necessary to manufacture machine tools for drilling, boring, lathes, gear cutting, grinding, and polishing machines.

Market trends



Additive manufacturing

Use of rotary turning in high-temperature alloys in the aerospace industry

Enhanced growth of fabricated metal products

Use of double-sided inserts for rough turning applications

Key vendors:



North American Carbide

Kennametal Foundation

ISCAR

Ingersoll Cutting Tools

Sandvik

Other prominent vendors:



KOMET

LOVEJOY Tool

Seco

TYROLIT



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



