Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Application, End User & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.99% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$1.117 billion in 2022 from US$0.631 billion in 2016. Improving healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness and adoption of advanced technologies are driving the pharmacy automation market growth in the region.

Growing aging population, expanding urbanization, and increasing number of patients suffering from various lifestyle-related diseases are forcing healthcare facilities to opt for pharmacy automation systems in order to reduce medication errors. Moreover, increasing volume of EHR in the region owing to increasing tech-savvy population base is augmenting the need for pharmacy automation solutions to be integrated with EHR software. By end user, APAC Retail Pharmacy Automation System is projected to grow at the double-digit CAGR of 10.51% during the forecast period owing to increasing sales of OTC drugs and medicines in the region.

Companies Mentioned



Omnicell

Cerner Corporation

McKesson

Parata Systems

Swisslog Holdings

Capsa Healthcare



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



6. Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. Asia Pacific Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Country (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2kg6zj/asia_pacific

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716