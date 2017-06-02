Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentelevator and escalator market in Germanyreport until 2021. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005397/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the elevator and escalator market in Germany from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the elevator and escalator market in Germany for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (elevators and escalators) and service (maintenance, new installations, and modernization).

"The elevator and escalator market in Germany is projected to reach nearly USD 3,600 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of energy-efficient elevators and escalators is a key factor boosting the market growth," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

Competitive vendor landscape

KONE, Schindler, Otis Elevator, and thyssenkrupp Aufzüge dominate the elevator and escalator market in Germany and offer standardized products and components on a grand scale. The remaining market shares are occupied by many small and middle-sized enterprises that either concentrate on a region or provide specialized products. Manufacturers actively compete for maintenance contracts, offering lifts or escalators as a product as well as a part of a general service package.

Usually, the maintenance and modernization services provided by domestic vendors are cost-effective for smaller construction companies. These domestic vendors are slowly increasing their market footprint in Germany, which can have an adverse effect on the market share of the international vendors in the long run, especially in the maintenance and repair business.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five vendors in the elevator and escalator market in Germany

Schindler

Schindler designs, manufactures, installs, maintains, and markets an extensive range of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and transit management solutions. The company caters to end-markets such as commercial buildings, hospitals, offices, airports, stadiums, residential apartments, construction sites, train stations, and shopping malls.

Otis Elevator

Otis Elevator designs, manufactures, and maintains people-moving products, which includes escalators, elevators, and moving walkways. Some of the biggest and iconic buildings, such as Burj Khalifa, Petronas Towers, and Empire State Building, have installed Otis elevators and escalators.

thyssenkrupp Aufzüge

thyssenkrupp Aufzüge is a diversified industrial company specialized in materials, and capital goods and service businesses. It provides passenger and freight elevators, escalators and moving walks, passenger boarding bridges, stair and platform lifts, and service solutions in the country.

Kone

KONE provides elevators, escalators, auto walks, automatic doors, and integrated vertical transport systems. It also supplies services throughout the lifecycle of the equipment, including the installation, maintenance, and replacement.

Schmitt Sohn

Schmitt Sohn is primarily engaged in the manufacture, service, and marketing of lifts, escalators, and moving walkways, and specialized parts for lifting and handling equipment.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Concrete Pump Market 2017-2021

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market 2017-2021

Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaic Skylights Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like constructionengineering tools, and tools and components. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005397/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com