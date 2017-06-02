

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Boarding passes will be replaced by facial recognition and finger prints in the near future in U.S. airports. JetBlue Airways Corp. as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. have started testing biometric ways for boarding process at the Logan Airport. The passengers with exact matches of facial recognition with the visa photo and Customs and Border protection database will be allowed to fly.



According to Joanna Geraghty, executive vice president of Jet Blue, the airline company, is trying to reduce friction points at the airport. It will use specially designed cameras to capture photographs of the passengers and would share with the U.S. authorities for verification.



JetBlue, in its first private-public participation will work with the U.S. Customs and information technology provider SITA.



At the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Delta has been testing biometric entry for its Skymile members. Delta holds around 5 percent stake in the biometric screening firm - Clear, a pioneer in screening iris and finger prints in U.S. airports.



