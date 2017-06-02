sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,018 Euro		+0,054
+5,60 %
WKN: A1C72R ISIN: CA2354991002 Ticker-Symbol: DLR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,023
1,063
18:30
1,024
1,061
17:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC
DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DALRADIAN RESOURCES INC1,018+5,60 %