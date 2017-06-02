Referring to the bulletin from XANO Industri AB's annual general meeting, held on May 10, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from June 8, 2017. The order book will not change.



Short name: XANO B Terms: Split: 2:1 Current ISIN: SE0000119224 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: June 7, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009973449 First day of trading with new ISIN code: June 8, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact XANO Industri AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.