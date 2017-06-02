Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market Growth at CAGR of 36.14%, 2017-2021 - One of the major drivers for this market is enhanced performance and durability - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global client solid-state drive (SSD) market to grow at a CAGR of 36.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of client SSDs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is falling prices of SSDs. Prices of SSDs have been decreasing in recent years. The price per GB is expected to decline moderately as the storage capacity rises each year. The fall in price can be attributed to density increase due to die shrinkage. SSD memory has been decreased below 20 nm from 25 nm. This allows manufacturers to add more cells in the same amount of space, thereby increasing the density. With the growing popularity of SSDs, vendors are lowering SSD prices. This allows manufacturers to increase the production, which may result in price drop.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is enhanced performance and durability. As SSDs have no moving parts, data are safe even if the system is shaken while it is operating. HDDs park their write/read heads when the system is turned off, but they keep moving at a very fast speed when they are in operation. This makes them more susceptible to damage, thus making it less durable.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is poor latency and endurance. The lack of availability of constant low latency is a major challenge. Write latency can be masked with write-back caching. However, read latency cannot be hidden. SSD latencies are usually for a couple of hundred microseconds. In certain cases when the access is interrupted by internal tasks of the device, their latency can exceed tens of milliseconds or even to a few seconds. The situation is further complicated by the lack of coordination across an array of devices. This results in the performance of IOs to be more unpredictable as the internal tasks are not coordinated.

Key vendors



Samsung

Kingston

Lite-On

Toshiba

Other prominent vendors



ADATA

Apacer

Cactus Technologies

HGST

IBM

LSI

Memblaze

Nimbus Data Systems

Pure Storage

SK Hynix

Violin Memory

Intel

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Technology landscape



Part 06: HDDs and SSDs



Part 07: Market landscape



Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 09: Market segmentation by product



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Decision framework



Part 12: Drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7v9c5p/global_client

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716