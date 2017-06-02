Osceola Gold Inc.: Osceola Gold Takes Delivery of Double Deck Screen Deck and Upgraded Advanced Caterpillar Excavator

Mining Operation Mobilizes to Heighten Efficiency and Excavation Capacity

STEUBENVILLE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Osceola (OTC PINK: PYHH), a public company pursuing gold and precious metal mining opportunities in the Osceola Gold mining district and surrounding area, is pleased to announce that the Company's essential heavy equipment continues to arrive.

Boasting the capability to process up to 150 tons per hour with a thorough and efficient initial wash, the 5x17 Double Deck El Jay Screen Deck will enable the mine to maximize productivity. The latest arrival also includes an upgraded Caterpillar 245 Excavator; which brings to the mine a 3406 turbocharged, six-cylinder engine producing 325 flywheel horsepower (FWHP), equipped with a variable flow hydraulic system, hydrostatic drive, and oil disc brakes.

With production underway, the team has been successful in the processing of 60 tons of head ore which yielded 122.4 grams or 3.93 oz. of gold, coming to an average of 2.04 grams per ton.

In anticipation of a boost in results, Christopher Tarquinio, Chief Executive Officer of Osceola Gold Inc., stated, "This is a very significant step in securing a stronger yield. At this point, the addition to our operation will enable us to handle increased production. We are very pleased that we have been successful in being able to zone in on the mineral rich areas, and obtain the equipment that will tighten up our level of efficiency."

Mining in the Osceola District, White Pine County, Nevada, was launched in the 1870's and continues to this day. Major efforts were put forth in the late 1800's, 1930's, and 1970's, with both lode and placer mining striking success with the removal of considerable amounts of gold. Studies conducted throughout these periods indicate economically viable amounts of gold in both the bedrock and the placer deposits that remain. For more information, visit: http://www.nbmg.unr.edu/.

About Osceola Gold:

Osceola Gold Inc. is a public company listed on OTC Markets (OTC Pink: PYHH). The Company was formed to pursue Gold and precious metal mining opportunities in the surrounding area in the Osceola Gold mining district, located in White Pine County, Nevada; it is approximately 29 miles southeast of Ely. In addition to these claims, Osceola Gold Inc. is leasing the mining rights to the Mav G mining claims, which run up the middle of a large alluvial fan which runs from Mary Ann Canyon into the Spring Valley. Osceola Gold Inc. has also obtained all required permits.

Safe Harbor Act:

