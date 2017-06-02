WICHITA, KANSAS -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Today Bombardier Business Aircraft and Leggett & Platt, Incorporated of Carthage, Missouri celebrated a historic milestone in business aviation - the delivery of the 3,000th Bombardier Learjet business jet manufactured. The aircraft is also the 100th Learjet 75 jet to be delivered, and the second to join Leggett & Platt's fleet. Learjet aircraft are renowned worldwide for their sleek ramp appeal and are favored by pilots for their handling characteristics and high-performance. Learjet aircraft are certified to Part 25 airworthiness standards, the industry's highest safety standards, applicable to transport category aircraft and commercial airliners.

Tonya Sudduth, General Manager, Learjet Programs and Wichita Site, Bombardier Business Aircraft, presented the milestone jet to Jeffrey Presslor, Director of Aviation; C.R. Mullere, Director of Maintenance; and Rick Schneider, Pilot, Leggett & Platt, at an event attended by distinguished guests, employees and media held at the Bombardier Learjet facility in Wichita, Kansas where the aircraft was assembled. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, U.S. Congressman Ron Estes, officials from the City of Wichita and Sedgwick County also joined the event.

"The 3,000th Learjet aircraft represents a very special moment in the iconic legacy of Learjet, and is a testament to the success of the product," said Sudduth. "We are thrilled that our friends at Leggett & Platt are celebrating this important moment with us," she added.

"We congratulate Bombardier on manufacturing the 3,000th Learjet aircraft," said Kansas Governor Sam Brownback. "This is an impressive milestone that required the contributions of generations of Learjet workers and reflects the resilience of a location that not only manufactures Learjet aircraft, but also performs flight testing for new aircraft as well as after-market services for aircraft post-delivery. We value Bombardier and appreciate the company's long-term commitment to Kansas."

"Today is an exciting day in Bombardier Learjet history," said David Coleal, President, Bombardier Business Aircraft. "We are pleased that Leggett & Platt have chosen to welcome this milestone aircraft to their fleet to support the needs of their diversified business. The Learjet 75 business jet is valued worldwide for its innovative technology, smooth ride, superior cabin experience and legendary performance, and continues to set the benchmark in private aviation."

"Leggett & Platt pioneered sleep technology, introducing its first bedspring more than 125 years ago. Today, as a diversified manufacturer of an array of products, we are proud to operate and serve a broad suite of customers worldwide. The Learjet 75 aircraft offers an indispensable productivity tool to help us keep pace with the complexity and cadence of our operations," said Jeffrey Presslor, Director of Aviation, Leggett & Platt. "We are delighted to be part of this important moment in Learjet history, and congratulate Bombardier on this historic milestone."

Founded in 1883, Leggett & Platt is a diversified manufacturer (and member of the S&P 500) that conceives, designs, and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes, automobiles, and offices. The company spans 17 business units, 21,000 employee-partners and 130 facilities located in 19 countries. Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S. producer of bedding components, automotive seat support and lumbar systems, components for home furniture and work furniture, adjustable beds, carpet cushion, high-carbon drawn steel wire, and bedding industry machinery.

Learjet aircraft are assembled at Bombardier Business Aircraft's multifaceted facility in Wichita, Kansas. The visionary Learjet lineage began over 50 years ago with the introduction of the first-ever business jet, the Learjet 23 aircraft. Bombardier acquired Learjet in 1990, introducing the Learjet 45 aircraft in 1997, the first new clean sheet design since the Learjet 23 business jet. Today, the Learjet 70 and Learjet 75 business jets, derived from the Learjet 40 XR and Learjet 45 XR aircraft, continue to set the standard in the light category.

The Wichita site is also the location of one of nine Bombardier Service Centers worldwide, and is equipped to perform scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, interior mods, avionics installations and provide AOG support for Bombardier's complete family of business aircraft, including Learjet, Challenger and Global jets. The facility is also home to Bombardier's world-class Flight Test Centre, which is active with the Global 7000 and Global 8000 aircraft program, having recently welcomed the third Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle.

Learjet 75 aircraft: As part of the well-established Learjet family, the Learjet 75 aircraft continues to set the standard by bringing large jet features to a light jet platform. As the only business jet in its class to feature an eight-seat double-club configuration, a flat floor throughout the cabin, and a pocket door for reduced noise levels, the class-defining Learjet 75 aircraft offers a smooth ride and the ultimate in comfort and privacy.

The Learjet 75's modern interior was designed for style and comfort and features a new cabin management system with individual touchscreen monitors and full audio and video control, LED lighting throughout the aircraft, and a generous baggage suite.

Designed with the pilot's comfort in mind, the Bombardier Vision flight deck features a synthetic vision system, enhanced ergonomics, and advanced touch screen controls for a more productive mission. The Learjet 75 aircraft's powerful engines and new winglet design enable it to reach a top speed of Mach 0.81(i) and climb to an impressive operating ceiling of 51,000 feet (15,545 m).(i) The Learjet 75 has an exceptional range capability greater than 2,000 NM (3,704 km),(i) and can fly four passengers and two crew members non-stop from London to Moscow.(i)

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

Follow @Bombardierjets on Twitter to receive the latest news and updates from Bombardier Business Aircraft.

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

(i)Under certain operating conditions.

Bombardier, Bombardier Vision, Challenger, Learjet, Learjet 23, Learjet 40 XR, Learjet 45 XR, Learjet 70, Learjet 75, Global, Global 7000 and Global 8000 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contacts:

Dominique Cristall

Bombardier Business Aircraft

+1 316-946-2847

dominique.cristall@aero.bombardier.com

www.bombardier.com



