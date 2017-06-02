According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global antimicrobial additives market is expected to reach USD 5,099.4 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 7%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005404/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global antimicrobial additives market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Antimicrobial Additives Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global antimicrobial additives market is witnessing a substantial growth and is likely to sustain the same during the forecast period. Antimicrobial additives provide protection from a wide range of microorganisms such as fungi, bacteria, algae, and molds. These additives enhance the quality of a material by preventing the growth of microbes. It helps in augmenting the performance of the product and its durability.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's chemicals and materials research analysts categorize the global antimicrobial additives market into the following segments by the application. They are:

Plastics

Paints and coatings

Pulp and paper

Others

The top three application segments for the global antimicrobial additives market are discussed below:

Plastic

The global antimicrobial additives market in the plastics segment was valued at USD 1,326.3 million in 2016. The degradation and discoloration of plastics and polymers over a period are the key challenges for the plastic manufacturing industry. Various microorganisms like yeasts, mold fungi, mildew fungi, bacteria, and algae are the major reasons for polymer degradation.

According to Ajay Adikari, a lead additives, adhesives, and sealantsresearch analyst from Technavio, "Antimicrobial additives are used to protect plastics by inhibiting and controlling the growth of microbes. These additives are incorporated into polymer compounds during molding or compounding. They provide a biocidal effect and prevent microbial growth

Paints and coatings

Antimicrobial additives are commonly used in paints and coatings for effectively maintaining surface texture and inhibiting the growth of microorganisms. They are adopted by several end-users across industries such as real estate, automotive, shipbuilding, machine tool, heavy equipment, furniture, and consumer durables.

"The growth of the market for antimicrobial additives in the developed countries of North America, Western Europe, and APAC is spurred by the replacement of traditional coatings with new innovative coatings with antimicrobial properties. The increased awareness about health benefits of using antimicrobial additives in paints and coatings is also a driving factor for antimicrobial additives in these regions," adds Ajay.

Pulp and paper

Pulp and paper are highly susceptible to microbial contamination. Antimicrobial additives are used in pulp and paper to maintain hygiene and cleanliness. Paper is a widely-known source of cross contamination in the form of currency notes. For instance, according to a study at the New York University, a dollar bill contains more than 3,000 kinds of bacteria, out of which, many are linked to the food poisoning, gastric ulcers, staphylococcus infections, acne, and pneumonia.

The rising consumption of antimicrobial paper in packaging applications and rising demand for packaged food products are expected to propel the growth of the global antimicrobial additives market in the pulp and paper segment. The demand for antimicrobial additives is expected to increase with the growth in the packaged food industry.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Schulman

BASF

BioCote

Clariant

Dow Chemical

Browse Related Reports:

Global Glass Bonding Adhesives Market 2017-2021

Global Marine Lubricants Market 2017-2021

Global Roofing Adhesive Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like metals and minerals, specialty chemicals, and bio-chemicals and bio-materials. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005404/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com