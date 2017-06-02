Helix TCS to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Helix TCS (OTC PINK: HLIX), the leading provider of integrated operating solutions for the legal cannabis industry, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th annual LD Micro Invitational on Wednesday, June 7 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. Helix TCS CEO, Zachary L. Venegas, will be giving the presentation and meeting with investors.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS is the premier provider of essential Technology, Compliance, and Security (TCS) services for the legal cannabis industry. Helix TCS's mission is to provide clients with the most powerful and cutting-edge integrated operating environments in the market, helping them to better manage and mitigate risk while they focus on their core business.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

