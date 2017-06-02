Regulatory News:
Arkema (Paris:AKE):
In accordance with applicable regulations, the Arkema group announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 May to 26 May 2017.
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average price of daily acquisition
|Market identifier code
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|25/05/2017
|FR0010313833
|3391
|93,448
|XPAR
|ARKEMA
|9695000EHMS84KKP2785
|26/05/2017
|FR0010313833
|505
|93,476
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|3 896
|93,452
Detailled information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2017
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005600/en/
Contacts:
Arkema