In accordance with applicable regulations, the Arkema group announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 22 May to 26 May 2017.

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 25/05/2017 FR0010313833 3391 93,448 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 26/05/2017 FR0010313833 505 93,476 XPAR TOTAL 3 896 93,452

Detailled information can be found on the Group Arkema website: http://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2017

