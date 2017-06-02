Lamination Adhesives Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Type, Industry Vertical & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Adhesives are utilized for joining and amassing of various materials surfaces. Laminating adhesive has its application in numerous professional as well as household uses. It is particularly intended to join or settle two unique surfaces together. These adhesives can comprise of substances such as polyvinyl acetate, polyurethanes, styrene block, epoxy, and ethylene vinyl acetate and are broadly pertinent in minimizing weight, vibration-dampening joint and spillage control of fluids or gasses.

Lamination adhesives are being employed as a raw material by converters delivering flexible packaging for consumer durables and pharmaceutical industries. Rapid modernisation across end-user industries in conjunction with expanding production base globally is a key factor driving the lamination adhesives market over the next six years. Strengthening of major consumer markets and extensive application of low volatile organic compound (VOC) and environment-friendly adhesives will also contribute to growth.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing a fast growth due to the increasing production facilities by global as well as newer domestic players. This region is also expected to display better growth opportunities in the future, primarily because of wide manufacturing base supported by favorable government initiatives. North American market for laminating adhesive is pacing towards maturity, while European market is projected to witness moderate growth over the fore next six years.





Companies Mentioned



L.D. Davis

Arkema

Henkel Corporation

H.B. Fuller

3M

Flint Group

COIM

Vimasco Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Lamination Market Forecast by Type



6. Global Lamination Market Forecast by Industry Vertical



7. Global Lamination Market Forecast by Geography



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



