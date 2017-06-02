Worldwide Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide" report to their offering.
Did you know?
- Ian Cowie is Managing Director of United Kingdom headquartered distributor, Point Of Care Testing Ltd..
- Hitado GmbH has developed into a German wide supplier of point-of-care products for hospitals, general practitioners as well as rehabilitation and nursing facilities.
- Since September, 2016, Isla Lab Products LLC has been Chembio Diagnostics exclusive distribution partner throughout the Caribbean region, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
- Beijing Clear Biotech Co., Ltd is a privately held distributor of point-of-care products in China with a particularly strong geographic focus on north China.
- In February, 2017, Alere presented Nordep PhilMed Inc. with their Excellence In Sales Innovation' award at the Company's Asia Pacific Distributor Awards.
There are many distributors of in-vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents and accessories. This report profiles those with a focus on point-of-care.
The companies profiled in this report distribute innovative point-of-care products across the globe.
Profile information for each company in The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide' typically includes:
- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses
- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers
- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Manufacturers Represented, Countries Served, Number of Employees and Ownership.
Report Target Market:
1) Manufacturers
This report is perfect for manufacturers of point-of-care instruments and tests who wish to identify all the leading distributors for their products worldwide.
2) Distributors
Usage: competitive analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.
3) IVD Associations
The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide' is ideal for IVD associations to identify new member companies.
