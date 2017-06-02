Worldwide Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide" report to their offering.

Did you know?

- Ian Cowie is Managing Director of United Kingdom headquartered distributor, Point Of Care Testing Ltd..

- Hitado GmbH has developed into a German wide supplier of point-of-care products for hospitals, general practitioners as well as rehabilitation and nursing facilities.

- Since September, 2016, Isla Lab Products LLC has been Chembio Diagnostics exclusive distribution partner throughout the Caribbean region, including Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

- Beijing Clear Biotech Co., Ltd is a privately held distributor of point-of-care products in China with a particularly strong geographic focus on north China.

- In February, 2017, Alere presented Nordep PhilMed Inc. with their Excellence In Sales Innovation' award at the Company's Asia Pacific Distributor Awards.

There are many distributors of in-vitro diagnostic instruments, reagents and accessories. This report profiles those with a focus on point-of-care.



The companies profiled in this report distribute innovative point-of-care products across the globe.



Profile information for each company in The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide' typically includes:



- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

- Specialised fields such as Company Description, Manufacturers Represented, Countries Served, Number of Employees and Ownership.



Report Target Market:



1) Manufacturers



This report is perfect for manufacturers of point-of-care instruments and tests who wish to identify all the leading distributors for their products worldwide.



2) Distributors



Usage: competitive analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.



3) IVD Associations



The Top 100 Distributors Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Worldwide' is ideal for IVD associations to identify new member companies.



Report data field structure is as follows:



- Company Name

- Address

- Telephone

- Fax

- Email

- Website

- Parent Company

- Year Established

- Number of Employees

- Key Executives

- Company Description

- Manufacturers Represented

- Countries Served

- Ownership



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmfnp8/the_top_100

