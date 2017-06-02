The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bilia AB (Bilia) held on April 19, 2017, approved a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by two (2) new ordinary shares (2:1). The Ex-date is June 5, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Bilia (BILI).



